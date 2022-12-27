HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five companies score zero points on Fairwork India annual ratings 

The survey on the conditions of gig workers on digital labour platforms considered 12 platforms which offer location–based services in various categories in the country and rated them against five principles

December 27, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated December 28, 2022 10:23 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The five principles that were assessed were fair pay, fair conditions, fair contracts, fair management, and fair representation, and each principle was broken down into two points. Often projected as the crucial benefit of gig work, flexibility was chosen as the theme for this year’s report on the conditions of gig workers on digital labour platforms.

The five principles that were assessed were fair pay, fair conditions, fair contracts, fair management, and fair representation, and each principle was broken down into two points. Often projected as the crucial benefit of gig work, flexibility was chosen as the theme for this year’s report on the conditions of gig workers on digital labour platforms. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

A total of five companies – Amazon Flex, Dunzo, Ola, PharmEasy and Uber – secured zero points in the Fairwork India Ratings 2022, a report released on Tuesday on the conditions of gig workers on digital labour platforms.

The top spot was occupied by Urban Company (7/10) followed by BigBasket (6/10) and Flipkart (5/10). The report considered 12 platforms which offer location–based services in various categories in the country and rated them against five principles.  

The report was released by Fairwork India team, led by the Centre for IT and Public Policy (CITAPP), International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B), and in association with Oxford University.

The five principles which were assessed were fair pay, fair conditions, fair contracts, fair management, and fair representation, and each principle was broken down into two points. Often projected as the crucial benefit of gig work, flexibility was chosen as the theme for this year’s report.  

“The promise of flexibility of the digital platform economy raises as many questions about livelihoods as it offers opportunities. We hope the Fairwork report provides the basis for an interpretation of flexibility that allows for not merely the adaptability that platforms seek, but also the income and social security that workers lack,” said Balaji Parthasarathy and Janaki Srinivasan, principal investigators of the team. 

The report said that the same three companies, which secured the top spots last year, have retained their rankings.

“There are two highlights to this year’s findings. Firstly, the same three platforms that scored the first point for fair pay last year scored a point this year too. No other platform publicly committed or provided sufficient evidence to ensure that workers earn at least the hourly local minimum wage after work-related costs,” said a press release from Fairwork India.  

It further said: “Secondly, while workers have engaged in various forms of collective action to voice their concerns in the platform economy, platforms have been uncompromisingly unwilling to recognise or negotiate with any collective body representing workers”.

Related Topics

business (general) / economy (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.