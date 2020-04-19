Firms bet on strict hygiene, Aarogya Setu app as they look to resume production

Sanitisation tunnels, temperature checks, masks along with a long list of dos and don’ts are set to become the new normal at manufacturing plants across the country at least in the medium term amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Many firms also plan to leverage the government’s Aarogya Setu application that tracks cases and provides information on the pandemic.

Manufacturers and real estate firms across the board are currently in discussions with local authorities for permission to restart limited production next week, nearly after a month, with the Centre allowing certain relaxations for reopening of some industries.

Staggered operations

“As our factory in Jhajhar, Haryana, is in the green zone, we are hoping to get permission to start manufacturing soon. We are prepared for staggered operations with workers coming in batches, ensuring social distancing, frequent sanitising, usage of masks among other initiatives to protect our workforce,” Manish Sharma, president & CEO, Panasonic India, said.

Also read | Coronavirus lockdown severely disrupted supply chains: Niti Aayog CEO

The company plans to have about one third of the workforce operating at any given time. Additionally, workers will need to pass through a sanitisation tunnel before entering the factory. “Almost all of our workforce consists of locals. We have buses, which will be used to transport them. Buses will operate at one third of their capacity,” a Panasonic spokesperson said.

The Japanese electronics, which has made it mandatory for its workers to download the Aarogya Setu application, will also sanitise raw material and finished goods. These will also be kept outside untouched for about 24 hours.

Real estate sector

The real estate sector is also looking at ensuring that all workers and stakeholders either have Aarogya Setu App on their smartphone or at least access to the information it provides. Additionally, the sector is working to “strict guidelines” for resumption of work on construction sites, including thermal scanning, not allowing workers without face masks and sanitisation of construction material.

“Our priority is to provide the labourers with basic amenities like food, lodging and hygiene. We have also made an SOP [standard manual in multiple languages] to be followed by the workers and will closely supervise the construction sites for its adherence,” said Jaxay Shah, Chairman, CREDAI — the apex body of private real estate developers associations.

However, some companies feel that mobilising the workforce may be a challenge. A spokesperson of TVP Technology India, which is the licence partner of Philips Television and Audio, said while they were working on ramping up the supply chain, a key challenge would be to analyse the availability and mobilising the workforce post lockdown, which was key to a holistic supply chain.

Vishal Bhola, MD at Whirlpool India, said that subject to approval from local authorities, the company planned to begin manufacturing operations as soon as possible. “There is a high level of preparedness to implement social distancing guidelines when we resume. We will ramp up production in a phased manner.”

Mr. Bhola said that almost all their retailers and e-commerce partners were carrying sufficient stocks across product categories. “Starting April 20th, we would be opening up our warehouses wherever possible to ensure timely replenishment to our trade partners. With easing of restrictions around logistics, service and e-commerce for durables, we are hopeful that we would be able to resume serving our consumers,” he said.

Diversified conglomerate ITC, which is currently manufacturing essential items like food and hygiene products, has also implemented strict safety and hygiene protocols in factories, including supply of sanitisers, protected gear, masks, regular temperature checks and availability of 24x7 medical support, according to a company spokesperson.