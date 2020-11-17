Industry

FinMin invites bids for valuing LIC ahead of IPO

The Finance Ministry on Monday invited bids from actuarial firms for arriving at the embedded value of Life Insurance Corporation ahead of its stake sale. Embedded value is a common valuation measure used to estimate the consolidated value of shareholders’ interest in an insurance company. The last date for submission of bids is December 8.

The government has budgeted to collect ₹.10 lakh crore from stake sales this fiscal. This include ₹1.20 lakh crore from CPSE disinvestment and ₹90,000 crore from selling stake in financial institutions.

So far this fiscal, the government has been able to mop up ₹6,138 crore from CPSE disinvestment.

