Financial mistakes women make

To err is human. But to understand the problems and then take corrective steps, would mean a richer woman. Various studies conducted globally shed light on some common mistakes that women make, and how it negatively affects their financial well-being. Knowing these pitfalls and taking steps to rectify them can be a simple way for you to get ahead financially.

Product knowledge

Reading about new financial products in the market is not the most fun activity for anyone. And women, for various reasons, are loathe to spend time on this. As a result, they cozy up to a few asset classes and avoid many others. For example, equities would be an asset that can potentially offer better long-term return — a requirement to meet financial goals; but this may not be in your comfort zone and is skipped.

Not just limited choice but not understanding a product may lead to inadvertently investing in unsuitable ones. For instance, often products touted as ‘safe’ may carry high risks, listed in fine print. And even if it works out as promised, there may be commission and transaction costs — possibly the reasons why these products are being pushed — that may lower your return.

It is therefore important that you get basic financial product knowledge.

You can get it online and by talking with advisers who can answer specific questions on the pros and cons of the product. Your financial adviser can be a great source of information and you must select one whom you can trust and are comfortable discussing with.

Risk aversion

Possibly due to perceived lack of investment information, women tend to be risk-averse and prefer ‘safe’ products. For example, studies show that they tend to hold a lot of cash rather than invest it for higher returns. While cash seems safe and preserves capital, your real risk is if you don’t get inflation-beating returns on your investments, it erodes wealth and makes your poorer.

For instance, say ₹500 gets you an appointment with an expert doctor now. When invested, it must be able to pay for the same in the future. If medical costs jump by double digits annually while your investments give 6%, you risk falling short on affordability. And comfort zone products — gold, real estate, fixed deposits or insurance schemes — do not often give you inflation-beating returns.

Risk is about uncertainty and it has two parts. One, that can be somewhat controlled, stems from not comprehending information and process.

The other part is due to the unknowns in the system; you must assess the likelihood of these playing out and judge if the return compensates for this. You must take an objective view through facts about the product and hence, reduce the risk taken while widening the universe of choices.

Delaying investment

Another common issue with young women (and men, too) is that they postpone their savings. As women tend to have a more unsteady career compared to men, it pays to start investing from your very first pay cheque. Women also earn less than men for the same work and take up careers that don’t pay high. They may also take breaks for the family such as caring for children or elders.

And relocation for their husband often leads to disruption of a woman’s career.

Given the uncertainties in income, you must have a clear goal to start investing in a portfolio that helps to maximise savings. Even if it is a very small amount, it is imperative to start early and find ways to sustain the systematic investments. Say, you are not comfortable with mutual funds, invest in products you know well, but still make a small investment.

This way, you will start understanding it more, and not fall into the trap of thinking that you will learn first before you invest.

Earning focus

Another avoidable problem is not realising the value of human capital. For instance, a person starting out with a salary of ₹20,000 a month with an annual increase of 6% over a career of 30 years is worth nearly ₹2 crore. Any steps taken to increase the salary, ups the human capital potential.

It helps to focus on how to earn more — through the field of work you choose, qualifications, negotiating salary, taking up positions — so, there is more money to invest for the future.

Even if some options require you to spend now — getting domestic help, more comfortable commute choices — these expenses may be worth it as they could provide returns over the long-term.

(The author is a Chartered Financial Analyst and an independent consultant)