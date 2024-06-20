ADVERTISEMENT

Financial Intelligence Unit imposes ₹18.82 crore penalty on crypto exchange Binance for violating anti-money-laundering regulations

Updated - June 20, 2024 12:10 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 11:56 am IST - MUMBAI

KuCoin had registered with FIU in March but faced a smaller penalty amount of ₹34.5 lakh.

Reuters

In May, Binance had registered with the FIU as the exchange sought to resume operations, after the watchdog FIU issued show-cause notices to nine offshore exchanges operating in violation of rules. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has imposed a fine of ₹18.82 crore ($2.25 million) on the crypto exchange Binance for operating in violation of anti-money laundering regulations. Binance did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virtual digital asset service providers such as crypto exchanges are required to be registered with the FIU as a reporting entity and comply with its anti-money laundering rules.

In May, Binance had registered with the FIU as the exchange sought to resume operations, after the watchdog FIU issued show-cause notices to nine offshore exchanges operating in violation of rules.

What Binance’s $4 billion fine and CEO resignation mean for crypto | Explainer

The watchdog had also asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to block online access to the exchanges. Crypto exchange KuCoin had registered with FIU in March but faced a smaller penalty amount of ₹34.5 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Canada's anti-money-laundering agency had also imposed a fine of $4.38 million on Binance in May for violation of anti-money laundering rules. Changpeng Zhao, the former chief executive of Binance, was sentenced to four months in prison in May by U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle after pleading guilty to violating the country's laws against money laundering.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US