Finance Ministry to work on Budget from October 16

New Delhi

03 October 2020 05:24 IST

These meetings will continue till the first week of November.

The Finance Ministry will kick-start the exercise to prepare the annual Budget for 2021-22 from October 16, according to a notification.

“The pre-Budget/RE (Revised Estimate) meetings will begin on October 16, 2020,” according to the Budget Circular (2021-22) of the Budget Division of the Department of Economic Affairs.

Ceilings for all categories of expenditure, including the central sector and centrally sponsored schemes will be discussed, according to the circular.