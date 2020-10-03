Industry

Finance Ministry to work on Budget from October 16

PTI New Delhi 03 October 2020 05:24 IST
Updated: 02 October 2020 22:26 IST

The Finance Ministry will kick-start the exercise to prepare the annual Budget for 2021-22 from October 16, according to a notification.

“The pre-Budget/RE (Revised Estimate) meetings will begin on October 16, 2020,” according to the Budget Circular (2021-22) of the Budget Division of the Department of Economic Affairs.

These meetings will continue till the first week of November.

Ceilings for all categories of expenditure, including the central sector and centrally sponsored schemes will be discussed, according to the circular.

