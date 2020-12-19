Industry

FIEO suggests export development fund to FM

Containers awaiting evacuation at Chennai port  

Exporters’ body FIEO on Saturday suggested a host of steps such as bringing in a double tax deduction scheme and setting up of an export development fund to the Finance Ministry with a view to boosting outbound shipments.

The other recommendations include extending tax deduction on product development, providing deemed export status to Indian industry under the global bidding of procurement, ECGC coverage to banks for export finance, and a higher budget allocation to the Department of Commerce.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf suggested these steps during the pre-Budget consultation meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He recommended introducing a “Double Tax Deduction Scheme” which could allow exporters to deduct against their taxable income.

“A ceiling of $5,00,000 may be put under the scheme so that the investment and tax deduction are limited,” he said in a statement.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2020 10:32:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/fieo-suggests-export-development-fund-to-fm/article33374728.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY