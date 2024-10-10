ADVERTISEMENT

FICCI condoles demise of Ratan Tata

Updated - October 10, 2024 11:50 am IST

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry mourns the loss of industry leader Ratan Tata, highlighting his legacy of ethical capitalism and philanthropy

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) deeply mourns the demise of Ratan Naval Tata, a veteran industry leader. He leaves behind a legacy that has indelibly shaped the landscape of Indian business and philanthropy.

Remembering Ratan Tata’s enduring impact, FICCI President Dr. Anish Shah said, “FICCI remembers Mr. Ratan Tata not just as a successful businessman but as a role model who embodied the values of integrity, humility, and social responsibility. His vision of ethical capitalism and his efforts to use business as a force for societal good have inspired generations of entrepreneurs and corporate leaders.”

The loss of Mr. Ratan Tata leaves a void in the Indian business community that will be hard to fill. FICCI extends its deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends.

Bestowed with Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan among numerous other prestigious awards, Ratan Tata’s contribution in the Indian industry is all-encompassing, with special contributions in entrepreneurship, start-ups and corporate social responsibility. His receipt of an honorary knighthood (GBE) from the United Kingdom in 2014 underscored his global stature. His strategic acumen was matched by his dedication to ethical business practices.

Ratan Tata, who was Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, was a philanthropist par excellence. Under his leadership, he ensured that resources were put into critical areas such as education, healthcare, and rural development, touching millions of lives across India. His personal investments in startups and mentoring of young entrepreneurs in his later years further demonstrated his commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

Born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, Ratan Tata’s journey from a young engineer to the chairman of one of India’s largest conglomerates is a testament to his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence. His tenure at the helm of the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012 saw the transformation of the company from a largely domestic entity to a global powerhouse, setting new benchmarks for Indian businesses on the world stage.

