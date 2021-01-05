Fiat Chrysler to invest $250 mn in product line

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced an expansion in the local product line-up at an investment of more than $250 million.
The new line-up includes the 2021 made-in-India Jeep Compass, a locally-produced and ‘global-first’ three-row Jeep SUV as well as the iconic Jeep Wrangler and next generation Grand Cherokee, which would both be locally assembled at FCA’s joint venture manufacturing facility at Ranjangaon in Maharashtra.
The products would be on Indian roads by the end of 2022, the company said.The 2021 Jeep Compass will be unveiled in India on January 7, 2021 and production has already commenced.
“Our new investment of $250 million will give us a competitive edge in multiple segments with our new Jeep SUVs rolling out of Ranjangaon,” said Partha Datta, MD, FCA India. “This investment is in addition to the $450 million we have already committed to our Indian operations over the past five years.” FCA recently announced its footprint expansion in India with investment in a global digital centre in Hyderabad. It also recently expanded its engineering operations and will create 1,000 new jobs by the end of 2021, it had said.
The Jeep brand made its debut in India in 2016, followed by the introduction of Jeep Compass in 2017.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath