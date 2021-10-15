Festivals drive gold to premiums

15 October 2021 22:50 IST

Physical gold flipped back to premiums in India this week as key festivals ushered in jewellery buying.

The December quarter accounts for about a third of India’s gold sales as it takes in the start of the wedding season as well as festivals.

“Retail demand has improved to pre-pandemic level,” said Ashish Pethe, chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council. Dealers charged premiums of up to $2 an ounce over official domestic prices — versus last week’s $2 discounts.

