Industry15 October 2021 22:50 IST
Festivals drive gold to premiums
Updated: 15 October 2021 22:51 IST
Physical gold flipped back to premiums in India this week as key festivals ushered in jewellery buying.
The December quarter accounts for about a third of India’s gold sales as it takes in the start of the wedding season as well as festivals.
“Retail demand has improved to pre-pandemic level,” said Ashish Pethe, chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council. Dealers charged premiums of up to $2 an ounce over official domestic prices — versus last week’s $2 discounts.
