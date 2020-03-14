Federal Bank, Bandhan to invest in Yes Bank

New Delhi

14 March 2020 21:43 IST

Both lenders to pump in ₹300 cr. each

Federal Bank on Saturday said it had committed to investing ₹300 crore in the beleaguered Yes Bank for subscription of 30 crore shares, while Bandhan Bank said it would invest ₹300 crore in Yes Bank as part of RBI’s reconstruction plan for the crisis-hit lender.

“The bank has issued an equity commitment letter to invest ₹300 crore in Yes Bank Ltd. for subscription of 30 crore equity shares of Yes Bank at a price of ₹10 per equity share,” Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

It added that the equity commitment was pursuant to the scheme of reconstruction of Yes Bank proposed by the RBl and subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions as set out in the letter.

Premium of ₹8

In a late night filing on Friday, Bandhan Bank said its board had “granted approval for an equity investment of ₹300 crore for acquiring up to 30 crore equity shares of ₹2 each of Yes Bank Limited, for cash, at a premium of ₹8 per equity share, under the proposed scheme of reconstruction of Yes Bank under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, subject to regulatory and government approval.”