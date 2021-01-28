Industry

FDI inflows hit $58.37 bn in April-Nov. ’20

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into the country hit a record high of $58.37 billion in the first eight months of 2020-21, with equity inflows of nearly $44 billion, the government said on Wednesday.

“FDI equity inflow received during April to November 2020 is $43.85 billion. It is the highest ever for first eight months of a financial year and 37% more compared to first 8 months of 2019-20 [$32.11 billion],” the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said. Overall FDI inflows had risen 22% over the previous year, the department said.

