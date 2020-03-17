FADA seeks SC nod for BS-IV sales till May 31

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations on Tuesday said it has approached the Supreme Court to seek an extension of the March 31, 2020, deadline for the sale and registration of BS IV-complaint vehicle by two months, citing a ‘drastic’ drop in customer footfalls and retail sales due to COVID-19 scare.

FADA, on behalf of its members, has “filed an interlocutory application along with an application seeking modification in writ petition...whereby it has been directed that ‘...no motor vehicle conforming to emission standard Bharat Stage-IV shall be sold or registered in the entire country with effect from 01.04.2020.”

FADA president Ashish Harsharaj Kale said, “Post our initial application, necessitated due to huge unsold BS IV inventory and slowing sales, getting rejected by the Apex Court on February 14, there has been a drastic change in circumstances in conducting business as usual.”

He added due to COVID-19 pandemic, in the past week, there has been a drastic drop in sales and customer walk-ins have “reduced to a trickle...counter sales has fallen by 60-70% across auto dealerships in these past few days.”

Mr. Kale said the situation has worsened in the past couple of days with partial lock down in many cities.

“Owning to situations which are beyond our control and the fact that many of our members may face dealership closures if left over with unsold BS IV stocks, FADA has once again approached the apex court with a request for permission of sale and registration of BS IV vehicles till May 31, 2020, and hopes to get an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court...,” he added.