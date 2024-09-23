GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EY employee's death: Maharashtra labour department official inspects at firm's Pune office

Additional labour commissioner Shailendra Pol said inspections were conducted to assess “working conditions and factual situation” at EY Pune office

Published - September 23, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Pune

PTI
Image for representation.

Image for representation.

A Maharashtra labour department official on Monday (September 23, 2024) inspected the office of Ernst & Young (EY) here on the directions of the central government over the death of a woman chartered accountant.

Anna Sebastian Perayil (26) allegedly died due to work stress four months into joining the firm in Pune. Following her death, Sebastian's mother wrote to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani alleging that the workload and extended working hours took a toll on her daughter. The firm, however, denied the allegations.

The Keralite, who passed her CA exams in 2023, died in July.

Additional labour commissioner Shailendra Pol said, "As per the directions from the Central government, an inspection was conducted today to assess the working conditions and factual situation at the EY Pune office." A government labour officer visited the office for the inspection, he said.

"We requested details about the company's policies regarding office operations, employee welfare, and handling of extra working hours, including compensation to employees. The company has to furnish this information within seven days," Mr. Pol said.

"We reviewed the victim's appointment letter, including its terms and conditions. From the appointment letter, it was determined that she (her job profile) does not fall under the legal definition of 'labour'," he said.

Also Read | NHRC issues notice to Ministry of Labour and Employment over death of chartered accountant due to workload

However, since Sebastian was an employee, the matter must be addressed from the perspective of employee welfare and well-being, the official said.

"Once the firm furnishes the details requested, a report will be sent to the Central authorities, who will then determine the next course of action," he said.

Union Minister for Labour Mansukh Mandaviya had recently said that the matter is being probed.

Published - September 23, 2024 07:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / death / investigation / labour / welfare

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.