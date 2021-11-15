Exports rose 43%, imports up 63% in October

NEW DELHI

15 November 2021 23:56 IST

Imports surged by 62.5% to $55.37 billion widening the trade deficit

India’s exports rose by 43% to $35.65 billion in October while imports soared widening the trade deficit to $19.73 billion in the month, according to official data.

Export sectors which recorded positive growth during October include petroleum, coffee, engineering goods, cotton yarn/fabs./made-ups, gems and jewellery, chemicals plastic and linoleum and marine products, the data showed.

Cumulatively, exports during April-October stood at $233.54 billion, an increase of 55.1%. Imports rose 78.2% to $331.39 billion, the data showed.