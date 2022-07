Exports rise 23.52% to $40.13 billion in June; trade deficit at record $26.18 billion

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

July 14, 2022 16:30 IST

Imports expanded by 57.55% to $66.31 billion in June compared to the year-ago month, the data showed.

India's merchandise exports in June grew by 23.52% to $40.13 billion, while the trade deficit ballooned to a record of $26.18 billion, according to the government data released on Thursday.

Imports expanded by 57.55% to $66.31 billion in June compared to the year-ago month, the data showed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trade deficit stood at $9.60 billion in June 2021.

Cumulative exports in April-June 2022-23 rose by about 24.51% to $118.96 billion, while imports increased 49.47% to $189.76 billion during the period.

The trade deficit during the first three months of this fiscal widened to$70.80 billion from $31.42 billion in the year-ago period.