‘Exports may reach $290 bn by fiscal-end’

New Delhi

30 December 2020 23:40 IST

The country’s exports may reach $290 billion by the end of this fiscal in the wake of outbound shipments being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic during the first half of the year, FIEO said on Wednesday. Exports had dipped 4.78% to $314.31 billion in FY20.

In a statement, the Federation of Indian Exports Organisations President Sharad Kumar Saraf also said,

“We are confident of a V-shaped recovery in world trade.”

the order book for food, pharma, medical products, technical textiles, chemical and plastics , “we should endeavour to take FY22 exports to $350 billion.”

He suggested that the government focus on sectors where major imports are happening and boost traditional sectors, which are important for exports as well as employment.

During April-November 2020-21, exports dipped by 17.8 per cent to USD 173.66 billlion. PTI RR MR MR