Industry

‘Exports may reach $290 bn by fiscal-end’

The country’s exports may reach $290 billion by the end of this fiscal in the wake of outbound shipments being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic during the first half of the year, FIEO said on Wednesday. Exports had dipped 4.78% to $314.31 billion in FY20.

In a statement, the Federation of Indian Exports Organisations President Sharad Kumar Saraf also said,

“We are confident of a V-shaped recovery in world trade.”

the order book for food, pharma, medical products, technical textiles, chemical and plastics , “we should endeavour to take FY22 exports to $350 billion.”

He suggested that the government focus on sectors where major imports are happening and boost traditional sectors, which are important for exports as well as employment.

During April-November 2020-21, exports dipped by 17.8 per cent to USD 173.66 billlion. PTI RR MR MR

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2020 11:40:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/exports-may-reach-290-bn-by-fiscal-end/article33456856.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY