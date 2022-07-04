Exports grow 16.8%; merchandise trade deficit hit fresh high in June

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Imports surged sharply by over 51% to $63.6 billion.

Merchandise trade deficit hit a fresh high of $25.63 billion in June, as per preliminary trade data, surpassing the previous record of $ 24.3 billion in May this year.

Exports grew at 16.8% year on year in June to almost $38 billion, but imports surged sharply by over 51% to $63.6 billion.

The rise in imports was led by Coal, up almost 242%, followed by gold imports that grew over 169% to more than $2.6 billion and petroleum which saw a 94.2% uptick.

The value of non-petroleum imports was $42.84 billion in June, reflecting a growth of 36.36%, while non-oil and non-gold, silver and Precious metals imports were $36.7 billion, up 31.71% from a year ago.