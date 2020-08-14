Exports, a silver lining: SFL

Chennai

14 August 2020 22:45 IST

‘Social distancing norms expected to spur vehicle purchases’

The prevailing slowdown in the domestic industry may be somewhat offset by increased exports, as per the annual report of Sundram Fasteners Ltd. (SFL), a leading manufacturer of high-precision components for the automobile industry.

Passenger vehicle and two-wheeler exports are expected to return to growth in FY21, following a marginal improvement in the global economic environment, the company said in the report.

Growth in light commercial vehicle segment will continue to outpace that in medium and heavy commercial vehicles, supported by improved demand from the rural segment, improvement in last-mile transportation and exponential growth in the e-commerce segment.

Production of BS-VI vehicles, which may get streamlined in Q2 of FY21, is expected to gather momentum in the second half. However, there will be an increase in the cost of four-wheelers following the implementation of BS-VI norms, impacting demand. Following the pandemic, social distancing norm is expected to encourage consumers to buy two or four-wheelers as a means of mobility as opposed to usage of public transport.

Amid shortening life cycle of passenger vehicle models, new model launches play a key role in driving demand. The entry of foreign automobile manufacturers has increased the competitive intensity in the segment and provides more opportunities for SFL, they said.

Following the pandemic, consumers may take time to commence the purchase of new vehicles, thereby making recovery possible closer to the festive season, SFL observed.

Last fiscal, SFL exported goods worth ₹1,117 crore, a decline of 19%, on account of the pandemic. During FY20, SFL opened a new SEZ unit in Andhra Pradesh whichand expects the new unit would provide further impetus to its export thrust.

Meanwhile, SFL informed the net profit of SFL’s step-down overseas subsidiary Sundram Fasteners (Zhejiang) Ltd, China (SFZL, China) net profit had slumped almost 50% for the period January 2019 to March 2020 to ₹9 crore while total revenue rose to ₹284 crore from ₹260 crore.