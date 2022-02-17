  • The strategic disinvestment of the erstwhile national carrier Air India was completed this year, and having taken over Air India’s operations, the winning bidder, Tata Sons faces the challenge of making the carrier profitable toggling through the several operational mandates, it agreed upon during the bidding process
  • Tata Sons’ winning bid was for ₹ 18,000 crore. The number consisted of a cash component of ₹ 2,700 crore, which would be directly transferable to the Government of India. The rest, that is, ₹ 15,300 crore would be the debt that the bidder would have to absorb
  • The eight logos associated with the ‘Air India’ brand cannot be transferred for the initial five years