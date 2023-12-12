ADVERTISEMENT

Propel Industries showcases India-made e-dump trucks

December 12, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The EV dump trucks: 470 MEV and 470 HEV, designed in India, comes with Lithium batteries and a cooling system to ensure optimal temperature for the battery even in harsh environments, the company said.

Propel Industries, a player in crushing and screening equipment sector, unveiled two variations of electric dump trucks at EXCON 2023, an annual construction equipment exhibition, which began in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The EV dump trucks: 470 MEV and 470 HEV, designed in India, comes with Lithium batteries and a cooling system to ensure optimal temperature for the battery even in harsh environments, the company said.

Propel Industries claims it is the first indigenous EV dump truck manufacturer, has plans to expand its range of electric trucks to on-road applications by the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The trucks are currently undergoing official confirmation to prove their road worthiness, the company said.

The trucks come with an automatic fire extinguisher, power leakage and crash detection features.

