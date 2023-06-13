ADVERTISEMENT

EV manufacturer develops new battery

June 13, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The 2.1 kWh battery pack is tested for safety requirements and the latest standards, can be swapped, and comes with a portable charger

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat New-Energy Company, an electric vehicle manufacturer, has launched its in-house developed battery Etrol 40.

Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, its CEO and co-founder, said in a press release the 2.1 kWh battery pack is tested for safety requirements and the latest standards, can be swapped and comes with a portable charger. BNE has set up a separate plant in Coimbatore with a capacity to manufacture one lakh batteries annually. The battery will go into its vehicles and will also be marketed to other EV manufacturers.

A press release from the company said that when the government implements the Battery Swapping Policy, it will set up a swapping network based on the Etrol battery.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US