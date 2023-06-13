HamberMenu
EV manufacturer develops new battery

The 2.1 kWh battery pack is tested for safety requirements and the latest standards, can be swapped, and comes with a portable charger

June 13, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat New-Energy Company, an electric vehicle manufacturer, has launched its in-house developed battery Etrol 40.

Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, its CEO and co-founder, said in a press release the 2.1 kWh battery pack is tested for safety requirements and the latest standards, can be swapped and comes with a portable charger. BNE has set up a separate plant in Coimbatore with a capacity to manufacture one lakh batteries annually. The battery will go into its vehicles and will also be marketed to other EV manufacturers.

A press release from the company said that when the government implements the Battery Swapping Policy, it will set up a swapping network based on the Etrol battery.

