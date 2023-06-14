ADVERTISEMENT

EU says Google ‘abused its dominant positions’ in online ads

June 14, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Brussels

EU recommends Google sell part of its ad services to ensure fair competition

AFP

European Commissioner for Europe fit for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager speaks during a media conference regarding an antitrust case against Google Adtech at EU headquarters in Brussels on June 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The European Commission on June 14 said Google "abused its dominant positions" in the online ad market and recommended the U.S. company sell part of its ad services to ensure fair competition.

The EU executive invited Google to now respond to this preliminary finding, made after a two-year anti-trust probe, before a definitive finding was made.

Explained | Why has Google got a second antitrust fine?

If the commission maintains its view after that, it could levy a fine of up to 10% of Google's annual global revenues.

