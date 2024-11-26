 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Essar Group co-founder Shashi Ruia dies at 80

Shashi Ruia, a first-generation entrepreneur industrialist, started his career in 1965 under the guidance of his father Nand Kishore Ruia.

Updated - November 26, 2024 11:21 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of Essar co-founder Shashi Ruia. The business tycoon died after a prolonged illness

Essar Group co-founder Shashi Ruia has died after a prolonged illness. He was 80.

Mr. Ruia, who co-founded metals-to-technology conglomerate Essar with his brother Ravi, died in Mumbai around 11.55 p.m. on November 25, family sources said.

He had returned from the U.S., where he was undergoing treatment, about a month back.

His mortal remains will be kept at Ruia House from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday (November 26, 2024). The funeral procession will leave from Ruia House at 4 p.m. towards the Hindu Worli Crematorium.

He, along with his brother Ravi, laid the foundation of Essar in 1969 by constructing an outer breakwater at Chennai Port. The group expanded into various sectors, including steel, oil refining, exploration and production, telecom, power, and construction.

He is survived by his wife Manju and two sons Prashant and Anshuman.

PM Modi condoles Ruia’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X that Mr. Ruia’s death was “deeply saddening”

“Shri Shashikant Ruia Ji was a colossal figure in the world of industry. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence transformed the business landscape of India. He also set high benchmarks for innovation and growth. He was always full of ideas, always discussing how we can make our country better.”

“Shashi Ji’s demise is deeply saddening. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Published - November 26, 2024 11:12 am IST

Comments

