Equity mutual funds see first outflow in over four years

Equity mutual funds witnessed an outflow of ₹2,480 crore in July, making it the first withdrawal in more than four years, primarily on profit-booking by investors.

Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed a net inflow of ₹89,813 crore across all segments last month, much higher than the ₹7,265 crore seen in June, data by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed on Monday.

This inflow could be attributed to infusion in liquid funds and low-duration funds. As per the data, outflow from equity and equity-linked open ended schemes was at ₹2,480.35 crore in July compared with an inflow of ₹240.55 crore in June.

July 2020 saw the first outflow since March 2016, when equity schemes witnessed a pull-out of ₹1,370 crore.

