Equitas SFB Q1 profit rises marginally

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. has reported a net profit of ₹60 crore for the first quarter ended June against a net profit of ₹59 crore in the year-earlier period.

Profit before tax, provision and write-offs grew 16% to ₹146 crore. Cumulative COVID-19 provisions totalled ₹144.63 crore. Net interest income stood at ₹404 crore. Gross NPAs declined to 2.68% (2.73%) and net NPAs to 1.39% (1.54%), said the bank.

