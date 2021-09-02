Industry

Equinix buys campus, data centres of GPX Global in Mumbai for $161 million

Equinix, Inc., a digital infrastructure company, on Thursday, said it has completed the acquisition of India operations of GPX Global Systems Inc, in an all-cash deal worth $161 million.

GPX Global Systems has a fiber-connected campus in Mumbai with two data centers. The facility also offered direct access to cloud services, said Equinix in a statement.

The acquisition would mark Equinix’s expansion plans and its intent to unlock business opportunities in the Indian market. Also, the existing customers of GPX Global would now be able to access Equinix's capabilities worldwide, said Equinix in a statement.

Manoj Paul has been appointed as managing director of Equinix India.


