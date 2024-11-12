ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk's Starlink has to comply with all rules for licence in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Updated - November 12, 2024 02:19 pm IST - New Delhi

They (Starlink) have to comply with all rules to get the licence. You have to look at it from security perspective as well, notes Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

PTI

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk-owned Starlink will have to comply with all norms to get licence for services in India, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Also Read: Musk reacts to Ambani lobbying, calls any India move to auction satellite spectrum ‘unprecedented’

The Minister said the satellite internet services provider is in process of completing all the requirements and they will get licence once they complete the process.

In a win for Elon Musk, Scindia says no to spectrum auction pitch from Ambani, Mittal

"They (Starlink) have to comply with all rules to get the licence. You have to look at it from security perspective as well. They are in process of doing it. Once all requirements are met they will get the licence," Mr. Scindia added.

At present, the government has issued a licence to Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Jio-SES joint venture, Jio Satellite Communications.

