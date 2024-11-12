 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elon Musk's Starlink has to comply with all rules for licence in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

They (Starlink) have to comply with all rules to get the licence. You have to look at it from security perspective as well, notes Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Updated - November 12, 2024 02:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X. File

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk-owned Starlink will have to comply with all norms to get licence for services in India, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Also Read: Musk reacts to Ambani lobbying, calls any India move to auction satellite spectrum ‘unprecedented’

The Minister said the satellite internet services provider is in process of completing all the requirements and they will get licence once they complete the process.

In a win for Elon Musk, Scindia says no to spectrum auction pitch from Ambani, Mittal

"They (Starlink) have to comply with all rules to get the licence. You have to look at it from security perspective as well. They are in process of doing it. Once all requirements are met they will get the licence," Mr. Scindia added.

At present, the government has issued a licence to Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Jio-SES joint venture, Jio Satellite Communications.

Published - November 12, 2024 01:49 pm IST

Related Topics

telecommunication service

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.