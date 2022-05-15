Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he ‘violated an NDA’

Reuters May 15, 2022 09:32 IST

Elon Musk had earlier said that his $44-billion cash deal to take Twitter private was "temporarily on hold"

Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted that Twitter Inc's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100. "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!" tweeted Mr. Musk, chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc. Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!



This actually happened. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022 Mr. Musk on Friday tweeted that his $44-billion cash deal to take the company private was "temporarily on hold" while he awaited data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Also Read Musk acquires Twitter | A buyout that could make a public square private He said his team would test "a random sample of 100 followers" on Twitter to identify the bots. His response to a question prompted Twitter's accusation. When a user asked Musk to "elaborate on process of filtering bot accounts," he replied, "I picked 100 as the sample size number, because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate." Any sensible random sampling process is fine. If many people independently get similar results for % of fake/spam/duplicate accounts, that will be telling.



I picked 100 as the sample size number, because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022



