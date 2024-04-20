ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk postpones India trip citing ‘very heavy Tesla obligations’, aims to visit later this year

April 20, 2024 10:00 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - NEW DELHI

Tesla chief Elon Musk was expected to announce an investment of $2 billion to build a factory in India

Reuters

A file photo of Tesla chief Elon Musk. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla chief Elon Musk has postponed a planned trip to India where he was to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22 and announce plans to enter the South Asian market, three people familiar with the matter said on April 20.

“Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year,” Mr. Musk posted late on Friday on his social media platform X.

After Reuters reported his India trip plans on April 10, the CEO posted on X: "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!"

What can we expect from Tesla’s entry in the Indian EV market? | In Focus podcast

In New Delhi, Mr. Musk was expected to announce an investment of $2 billion to $3 billion, mainly to build a factory in India, after the government announced a policy lowering high tariffs on imported cars if companies invest locally, Reuters has reported.

Mr. Musk's planned arrival was to have come two days after the start of the general elections in the country, in which Mr. Modi is forecast to win a rare third term.

