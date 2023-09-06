ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk borrowed $1 billion from SpaceX in same month of Twitter buyout: WSJ

September 06, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST

Musk paid back the $1 billion with interest to SpaceX a month later

File photo of Twitter and SpaceX owner Elon Musk | Photo Credit: Reuters

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tapped the rocket maker for a $1 billion loan around the time he was acquiring social media company Twitter, now known as X, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

SpaceX approved the loan, which was backed by some of his SpaceX stock, in October, and Mr. Musk drew all of it down the same month, the newspaper said, citing documents reviewed by it.

Mr. Musk paid back the $1 billion with interest to SpaceX in November, the WSJ report said, adding that the reason for the loan could not be determined.

SpaceX and the social media platform X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last year, Musk closed the $44 billion deal to take Twitter private and took ownership of the social media platform by firing top executives immediately.

