At the Auto Expo 2020, electric vehicles and new models of conventional SUVs were unveiled. The automobile industry points out that electric vehicles are gaining momentum. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. made its global premiere of concept Futuro-e at the event. Futuro-e introduces cars in a coupe-styled SUV model. The concept falls under 'Mission Green Million' initiative that focuses on selling green cars (CNG, hybrids and electric). Mahindra and Mahindra launched eKUV100, an electric passenger vehicle. The homegrown company has also promised two more EVs - XUV300 and Atom. Tata motors announced its plan to launch 4 electric cars over the next two years. Tata Motors is also planning to roll out an electric low-floor bus and an ultra electric truck. Auto makers such as Volkswagen, MG motor India and Skoda Auto India had their EVs on display.
Watch | Electric vehicles gain momentum at Auto Expo 2020
A video on the rise of electric vehicles
