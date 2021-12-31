Eight core sectors’ output up 3.1% in November

Photo used for representation purpose only.

New Delhi

31 December 2021 17:55 IST

Barring crude oil and cement, all other sectors recorded positive growth in November.

Output of eight core sectors rose by 3.1% in November as against a contraction of 1.1% in the same month last year, according to government data released on Friday.

In October, these core sectors’ output had grown by 8.4%.

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — stood at 13.7% during April-November this fiscal as against a negative growth of 11.1% during the same period last fiscal.

According to the data, coal production rose by 8.2%nt, natural gas by 23.7%, refinery products 4.3%, fertilisers by 2.5%, steel by 0.8%, and electricity by 1.5% in November.