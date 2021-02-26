Industry

Eight core industries' output up 0.1% in January

Representational image   | Photo Credit: ASHOKE CHAKRABARTY

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew marginally by 0.1% in January, mainly due to growth in the production of fertiliser, steel and electricity.

The core sectors had expanded by 2.2% in January 2020, according to the provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and cement recorded negative growth in January.

However, the output of fertiliser, steel and electricity in January grew by 2.7%, 2.6% and 5.1%, respectively.

During April-January 2020-21, the sectors' output declined by 8.8% against a growth rate of 0.8% in the same period of the previous year.

The eight core industries constitute 40.27% of the Index of Industrial Production.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2021 5:42:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/eight-core-industries-output-up-01-in-january/article33942853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY