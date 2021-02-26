Eight core industries' output up 0.1% in January

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and cement recorded negative growth in January.

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew marginally by 0.1% in January, mainly due to growth in the production of fertiliser, steel and electricity.

The core sectors had expanded by 2.2% in January 2020, according to the provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.

However, the output of fertiliser, steel and electricity in January grew by 2.7%, 2.6% and 5.1%, respectively.

During April-January 2020-21, the sectors' output declined by 8.8% against a growth rate of 0.8% in the same period of the previous year.

The eight core industries constitute 40.27% of the Index of Industrial Production.