Eight core industries’ output contracts 9.6% in July

Contracting for the fifth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 9.6% in July due to a decline mostly in production of steel, refinery products and cement.

The production of eight core sectors had expanded by 2.6% in July 2019, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday showed.

Barring fertiliser, all seven sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity - recorded negative growth in July.

The output of steel, refinery products, cement, natural gas, coal, crude oil and electricity declined by 16.5%, 13.9%, 13.5%, 10.2%, 5.7%, 4.9% and 2.3%, respectively.

On the other hand, the fertiliser output grew by 6.9% during the month under review as against 1.5% in July 2019.

During April-July 2020-21, the sector’s output dipped by 20.5% as compared to a growth of 3.2% in the same period previous year.