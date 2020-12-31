Eight core industries’ output contracts 2.6% in November

Contracting for the ninth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 2.6% in November, mainly due to decline in production of natural gas, refinery products, steel and cement.
The production of eight core sectors had recorded a growth of 0.7% in November 2019, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed on Thursday.
Barring coal, fertiliser and electricity, all sectors — crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel and cement — recorded negative growth in November 2020.
During April-November, the sectors'' output dropped by 11.4% as compared to a growth of 0.3% in the same period of the previous year.
The output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel and cement declined by (-)4.9%, (-)9.3%, (-)4.8%, (-)4.4%, and (-)7.1%, respectively, in November this year.
On the other hand, coal and electricity sector output grew by 2.9% and 2.2% during the month under review.
Fertiliser sector growth stood at 1.6% as against 13.6% in the same month last year. The eight core industries account for 40.27% of the IIP.
