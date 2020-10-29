Eight core industries’ output contracts 0.8% in September

The decline in output during the month under review was lowest since March.

Contracting for the seventh consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 0.8% in September, mainly due to decline in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and cement.

The production of eight core sectors had contracted 5.1% in September 2019, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry showed on Thursday.

Barring coal, electricity and steel, all sectors — crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser and cement — recorded negative growth in September 2020.

During April-September, the sectors’ output dropped by 14.9% as compared to a growth of 1.3% in the same period of the previous year.