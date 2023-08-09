ADVERTISEMENT

E.I.D Parry India posts net loss of ₹46 crore on reduced sales volume

August 09, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

E.I.D. Parry India Ltd.’s reported a loss of ₹46 crore the for June quarter due to reduction in sales volume.

The largest sugar major had posted a standalone net profit of ₹13 crore in the comparable period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was lower by 3% to ₹698 crore. Input cost jumped to ₹200 crore from ₹91 crore.

On a consolidated basis, sugar units reported an operating loss of ₹129 crore (-₹9 crore), farm inputs posted operating profit of ₹727 crore (₹689 crore) and nutraceuticals division a loss before interest and tax of ₹14 crore (-₹4 crore).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the results, MD, S. Suresh said that the company managed to crush higher cane volumes of around 4.01 LMT against 2.69 LMT.

The distillery segment performance was better owing to higher realisations and increased volumes attributable to the new 120 KLPD dual feed distillery facility in Sankili. Further, the company commenced grain-based operations in Sankili distillery.

The standalone nutraceuticals segment has registered a loss during the current quarter on account of reduced sales due to the existing certification issues in Europe, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US