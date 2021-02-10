Eicher Motors Q3 net profit flat at ₹488 crore

10 February 2021 23:04 IST

Royal Enfield sold 1.99 lakh motorcycles, marking an increase of 5% over the year-earlier period.

Eicher Motors Ltd. reported standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December remained almost unchanged at ₹488 crore.

Total revenue from operations rose 19% to ₹2,804 crore. Royal Enfield sold 1.99 lakh motorcycles, marking an increase of 5% over the year-earlier period.

“As of December, the company was producing 75,000 units per month,” Vinod K. Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, told the media.

“This quarter has been encouraging as we have exceeded pre-COVID-19 production levels and had our best-ever December performance till date. Our long term goal is to have at least 20% of revenue coming outside India,” he added.

“While we have been able to stabilise our supply chain to some degree, there are still a few issues with erratic supplies, as well as increase in logistics and commodity costs. The demand has been steady and our bookings have stayed strong for the entire quarter,” he said.

“We want to be a global player and be present in all the major markets,” said Siddhartha Lal, MD.