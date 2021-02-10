Eicher Motors Q3 net profit flat at ₹488 crore

Eicher Motors Ltd. reported standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December remained almost unchanged at ₹488 crore.
Total revenue from operations rose 19% to ₹2,804 crore. Royal Enfield sold 1.99 lakh motorcycles, marking an increase of 5% over the year-earlier period.
“As of December, the company was producing 75,000 units per month,” Vinod K. Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, told the media.
“This quarter has been encouraging as we have exceeded pre-COVID-19 production levels and had our best-ever December performance till date. Our long term goal is to have at least 20% of revenue coming outside India,” he added.
“While we have been able to stabilise our supply chain to some degree, there are still a few issues with erratic supplies, as well as increase in logistics and commodity costs. The demand has been steady and our bookings have stayed strong for the entire quarter,” he said.
“We want to be a global player and be present in all the major markets,” said Siddhartha Lal, MD.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath