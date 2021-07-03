Edelweiss Financial to exit insurance broking JV for ₹308 crore

NEW DELHI

03 July 2021 03:28 IST

Edelweiss Financial Services said it will exit the insurance broking business by selling its 70% stake in Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers Ltd. for ₹307.60 crore.

“The company has entered into an agreement to divest its entire shareholding (currently 70%) in Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers Ltd., a subsidiary, engaged in the business of insurance broking to Arthur J Gallagher & Co.,” Edelweiss Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

Gallagher, who previously held 30% in the business, will now be acquiring the balance shares, taking its stake to 100%, as per the filing.

The company said as per the agreement, 37 lakh equity shares of ₹10 each, representing 70% of the paid up share capital of Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers held by the company, is to be sold for a consideration of ₹307.60 crore.

In addition to the sale consideration, Edelweiss Financial Services will also be entitled to receive a deferred contingent consideration based on the future revenue of Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Broker.

Rashesh Shah, chairman, Edelweiss Group, said the sale will provide the firm “with the flexibility to reallocate capital and invest in scaling up our fast-growing life and non-life insurance businesses, making this a win-win for both of us.”