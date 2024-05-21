GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED raids ex-DPIIT secretary Ramesh Abhishek in money-laundering probe

The CBI had registered an FIR against the 1982-batch officer in February

Published - May 21, 2024 01:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of former DPIIT secretary Ramesh Abhishek, whose premises have been raided by the Enforcement Directorate

File picture of former DPIIT secretary Ramesh Abhishek, whose premises have been raided by the Enforcement Directorate | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the premises of retired IAS officer and former Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Ramesh Abhishek as part of a disproportionate assets linked money laundering probe against him, official sources said.

The ED case stems from a recent CBI FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the 1982-batch officer. He was raided by the CBI in February.

Mr. Abhishek retired in 2019 from the DPIIT (erstwhile Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion).

The ED is searching the premises of Mr. Abhishek as part of a money laundering investigation, the sources said.

The CBI had alleged in its FIR that Mr. Abhishek enriched himself "illicitly" after retirement by receiving "huge amounts" as consultation fee from private companies whose matters he had dealt while in service.

The CBI and ED have also booked his daughter Vanessa.

The retired officer also held the post of chairman, Forward Markets Commission, and the CBI case was booked against him on a reference from anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

The Lokpal has alleged that the father-daughter duo received big amounts as professional fee from various entities and organisations with whom the former IAS officer had official dealings as the secretary or the chairman.

money laundering

