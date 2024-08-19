EBITDA of Adani Group companies surged by 32.87% year-on-year to ₹22,570 crore

Adani Group released the composite result and Credit Compendium of Adani Group of companies for Q1 FY25. The Results Compendium provides a comprehensive overview of the financial performance of the Adani Portfolio, while the Credit Compendium offers in-depth insights into the portfolio’s robust credit strength.

According to the results, the strong performance for the quarter was led by Adani Enterprises’ emerging businesses, including solar and wind manufacturing.

In a press release, the company stated that it has emerged as India’s largest player in the fully integrated green hydrogen chain, as well as in the airports and roads sectors. The company added that AEL’s infrastructure businesses’ steadily rising contribution is playing a significant role in this growth, with EBITDA expanding by 69.98% YoY. These fast-growing businesses now contribute 13.3% to the portfolio-level EBITDA, up from 7.2% a year ago.

The overall EBITDA of Adani Group companies surged by 32.87% year-on-year (YoY) to reach ₹22,570 crore, resulting in a trailing twelve-month (TTM) EBITDA of ₹79,180 crore, marking a 45.13% increase over the corresponding TTM of the previous year.

The Adani Group highlighted that its ‘Core Infrastructure’ platform comprises AEL’s (Adani Enterprises) Infrastructure businesses, Utility (Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Adani Total Gas), and Transport (Adani Ports & SEZ) businesses.

The Solar module manufacturing business of the group saw module sales rise by 125% YoY in the quarter. Furthermore, the operationalisation of photovoltaic cell lines lowered costs, resulting in higher profitability.

The airport business also continues to see strong growth from rising passenger movement, increasing consumer offerings, and the addition of routes, airlines, and flights across seven operational airports.

Adani Enterprises’ performance indicates that in airports, the annual passenger movement across 7 airports crossed 90 million for the first time. During the quarter, eight new routes, six new airlines, and 13 new flights were added across all seven airports.

Additionally, 25 new brands were introduced at Lucknow airport after the inauguration of Terminal 3. The road business achieved its highest-ever 730 lane-km construction during this quarter.

In the Adani Green Energy segment, construction work for a 500 MW hydro pump storage has commenced, with a 31% YoY capacity addition during the quarter. Another 250 MW wind capacity was operationalized in July at Khavda, bringing the total capacity to 11.2 GW.

Adani Energy Solutions stated that the Khavda-Bhuj Transmission Line (KBTL) is fully commissioned, enabling 3 GW green power evacuation from Khavda. The 1,765 ckm Warora Kurnool Transmission Line (WKTL) was also fully commissioned, strengthening the national grid by ensuring seamless power flow between the western and southern regions.

Adani Ports & SEZ reported that Vizhinjam port, India’s first transhipment port equipped with South Asia’s most advanced container-handling technology, was formally commissioned in July and will become operational in November.

In the Cements segment, the promoters infused ₹15,000 crore in two tranches in Ambuja Cements in March and April, fully subscribing to the warrant programme and infusing a total of ₹20,000 crore since the acquisition in September 2022. The company also acquired Penna Cement, increasing the total capacity to 89 MTPA.

