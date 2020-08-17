E-shopping fever spurs rise in delivery openings

Bengaluru

17 August 2020 22:51 IST

‘More than one lakh positions open’

An unprecedented increase in online shopping and running errands has pushed up the need for an army of delivery staff in the country.

Hirers say more than one lakh such positions are currently available with e-tailers, e-restaurants, e-grocers and errand runners such as Dunzo, Swiggy and Wefast for immediate placements.

A quick check by The Hindu among half a dozen top hirers confirmed the country requires a large number of e-commerce delivery executives, fulfillment centre staff and warehouse management personnel.

Advertising

Advertising

Manpower Group, a workforce solutions firm, has a mandate for 5,000 delivery and warehouse staff from various e-commerce players. The demand for such profiles is expected to increase by up to 20%, as per the company.

Alok Kumar, senior director, sales and global accounts, Manpower, said, “Post-COVID-19, there is a significant surge in home deliveries and therefore companies are strengthening their delivery fronts. Enterprises are also willing to offer better salaries and one-time COVID-19 joining bonuses to candidates. Apart from this, there is hardship allowance being offered plus other incentives.”

In May, Amazon had created work opportunities for close to 50,000 associates across its fulfillment and delivery network.

B S Murthy of Leadership Capital, a recruitment advisory firm, said, “A behavioural change usually takes years to happen, but the pandemic brought in an instant change in buyers' habits. In every family, children, parents and grandparents are equally contributing to this change, because no one wants to go out and shop.”

Many new categories (across apparel, fashion accessories, beauty & wellness brands etc.) and players too have joined the online bandwagon to make their presence felt for consumers who don't want to venture out.