e-Ccommerce firms to face traders’ protest

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said it would launch an “aggressive nationwide agitation” starting November 13 till January 10, 2020 against e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart alleging flouting of Foreign Direct Investment norms.
Over 40,000 trade associations across the country will participate in the agitation.
“We stand committed to waging a strong fight against Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce companies which are bent upon destroying the country’s retail business... ,” CAIT national president B.C. Bhartia said.
