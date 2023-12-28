ADVERTISEMENT

Duty-free imports for Urad and Tur Dal extended till March 2025

December 28, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The development assumes significance as pulses inflation at both the retail and wholesale level, is hovering over 20%

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The government on December 28 extended the duty-free imports treatment for Urad and Tur Dal by a year till March 31, 2025, less than a week after granting a similar import duty exemption window for inbound Masur dal shipments.

With El Nino effects kicking in, by mid-December, Rabi crop sowing for pulses was 8.2% lower than a year ago. India mainly imports pulses, a key protein source, from countries like Canada, Australia, Myanmar and Mozambique.

A notification to extend the current sunset date of March 31, 2024, for duty-free imports of Urad and Tur Dal, was issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade with the approval of the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

