Duroflex to invest ₹20 crore to double furniture production capacity

Mattress maker Duroflex India, which recently forayed into furniture, said it is set to double production capacity.

“After being in the mattress business for over five decades, we ventured into furniture segment recently. Buoyed by the response, we are planning to set up a new unit at Indore to double the production capacity,” said chief managing director Mathew Chandy.

“We are a zero-waste company. Almost all the materials are reused, and some are sourced locally. When we had surplus [wastes] in the form of foams, fabrics, cushion and wood, we decided it use for making a value-added product,” he said.

Duroflex has a furniture making unit at Hosur and the second one has been planned at Indore, where it has sufficient space to make both furniture and mattresses, Mr. Chandy said.

According to him, about ₹20 crore has been invested in the Hosur facility which can produce 2,500 sofa sets a month. An additional ₹20 crore would be invested in Indore to make 2,500 sofa sets a month.

“A good expertise is required for making furniture. We have foam, fabric, and wood. We had the conviction that when we enter furniture segment we can do full justice to it,” he said.

The sofas are offered under the Duroflex brand for professionals and Sleepyhead for young millennials.

Duroflex manufactures sheesham wood beds, fabric sofa sets and fabric recliners at Hosur and plans to widen its product range.

The company hopes to clock a revenue of ₹100 crore after the expansion in the first 12 months. The company aims to double its total turnover to reach ₹2,000 crore by FY25.